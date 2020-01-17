Greenway and Boothe celebrate official opening with ribbon cutting

By Debbie Adams

Brad Greenway and Jason Boothe– the Greenway Boothe Real Estate Team– opened their new business in October 2019 in Vinton.

They held their official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Vinton on January 9 at their offices at 514 East Madison Avenue in Vinton– a highly visible location right off Washington Avenue.

Mayor Brad Grose and Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angie Chewning welcomed the new business to Vinton.

Greenway and Boothe are both William Byrd graduates and represent “Vinton taking care of Vinton,” providing “professional service with a personal feel.”

“We want the community to know we are proud to be a part of it and we are here to represent and serve them to the best of our abilities,” Greenway said. “What better way than to plant our flag, so to speak, right square in the middle of the town. We will make that a focus as we move forward.

“Jason and I worked together on a couple of projects earlier in 2019 and we realized that we share a vision for how we want to serve the community that we are both a part of through our real estate business,” said Greenway. “We felt like it made a lot of sense and it was important to establish our presence in this community that has been so good to both of us through the years.”

Both Greenway and Boothe were previously real estate agents with Mountain View Real Estate, LLC, founded by Brad’s father, Tim Greenway. Tim remains their broker. Brokers are licensed by the state to negotiate sales agreements and manage the documentation required for closing real estate transactions. His office is located on Bowman Street just a few steps away from the Greenway and Boothe office.

“It’s definitely interesting at times having your Dad as a boss and a mentor in business, but I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to work with him and have someone who has been so successful with his career be right there behind me to support my business as it grows,” Brad Greenway said. “I wouldn’t be where I am without him.”

Greenway says his father was born and raised in Vinton, and he himself grew up in the Vinton community. He attended Herman L Horn Elementary, playing sports in the Vinton Rec Club as a child and then at William Byrd as a student. He graduated from William Byrd High School with the Class of 2005.

He graduated from Roanoke College in 2009 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and earned his Master’s in Education from Virginia Tech in 2011.

He worked as assistant coach for the varsity baseball team at Eastern Montgomery High School, then was the assistant coach of the varsity boys’ basketball team at Christiansburg High School. He went on to Northside as the head coach for the junior varsity boys’ basketball team and then came to William Byrd.

Greenway taught seventh grade math at Northside Middle School for one year after he completed his Master’s at Virginia Tech.

“When I got the girls’ basketball head coaching job at Byrd, I moved over to teaching seventh grade math at Byrd Middle for three years,” said Greenway. He went on to teach marketing at WBHS.

“I decided to dust off the business degree I earned in my time at Roanoke College and stepped away from teaching in 2017 to begin my real estate career,” Greenway said. “For the next two years I worked alongside Dad. I used that time to learn the ‘ins and outs’ and the ‘do’s and don’ts.’ Because my work schedule can be a bit flexible in the winter months, I have been able to continue in my position as head girls’ basketball coach at the high school. I’m in my eighth year in that position (time flies) and am enjoying it just as much now as I did in year one.”

His wife Beth teaches first grade at Herman L. Horn Elementary where she has worked for seven years. They have two children, ages 3 and 5. His daughter attends preschool in Vinton. They are members of Vinton Baptist Church.

Jason Boothe is a lifelong resident of the Roanoke Valley and a 1994 graduate of William Byrd. With over 20 years in sales, he knows the valley very well. He is very active in the Vinton community where he has served on several boards.

He has gone from equipment manager for the Vinton Booster Club to Head of Field Maintenance and Vice President, to his current position as president of the William Byrd Baseball Booster Club.

Boothe has coached in the Vinton community for over 15 years. He says his love for the children and parents has made him lifelong friendships.

He has been married to his wife Nicole for over 20 years. She is also a William Byrd graduate and employed by Roanoke County Schools. They have two children, a daughter who was recently married, and a son who graduated from William Byrd last spring, where he played baseball.

Boothe serves as a deacon at Lynn Haven Baptist Church.

The Greenway Boothe Real Estate Team specializes in residential real estate anywhere in the Roanoke Valley, including Vinton, Roanoke City, Bedford/Smith Mountain Lake, Salem, and Botetourt/Blue Ridge.

“We are very excited at the opportunity to contribute to the positive momentum Vinton has been building for some time now,” Greenway added. “If anyone wants to find more information about our business, please visit WelcomeHomeRoanoke.com or visit our Facebook page, Greenway Boothe Real Estate Team.”