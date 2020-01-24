McClung named Vinton Employee of the Year

By Debbie Adams

Vinton Principal Planner Nathan McClung has been named Vinton Employee of the Year for 2019. He was recognized by Town Council at their meeting on January 21.

“For the past three years we have taken the time to acknowledge a co-worker who has gone above and beyond in teamwork, work performance, attitude and commitment, and this year’s winner, Nathan McClung continues that tradition,” said Donna Collins, Vinton Human Resources Director. “He is selfless in his actions, excels at working with individuals and teams, communicates well with others and has a team player attitude.”

“Nathan understands what high priority objectives are and works diligently to make them happen,” Collins continued. “He leads by word and by example. Perhaps most importantly he is dependable, honest, and has an infectious positive attitude.”

“Since coming to the Town in 2018, Nathan has enhanced our services by completing the Bus Route Update, PSAP Crosswalk and Housing Rehab Grants, countless presentations to the community, and seamlessly helps Sgt. Michael Caldwell with Code Enforcement,” Collins said. “Nathan is always eager to step up and does everything 100 percent.”

“Considering what a powerful staff we have in the Town of Vinton, it is hard to earn this award,” Mayor Brad Grose said in congratulating McClung.

McClung earned his undergraduate degree in Public Affairs/Public Policy with a minor in history in May 2016 from Virginia Tech—in just three years-time and on the Dean’s list each semester. He worked as a Housing Program Administration Intern for the City of Alexandria in 2015.

From Fall 2016 through January 2018, McClung served as a Planning Consultant with the Town of Tazewell. While there, he developed a strategic plan for Tazewell Today to revitalize the main street of the town, managed a planning grant through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development for a parking garage; conducted marketing research and provided consultation to local businesses and potential entrepreneurs on the benefits of operating on Main Street, and planned and coordinated local events that brought the local community together.

McClung earned his Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree from Virginia Tech in May 2018 and completed the Local Government Certificate Program. He was married in June 2018 and began work in Vinton the next month.

At the town council meeting, McClung expressed his appreciation to the town for the recognition, saying he was “humbled and honored” to receive the award, while crediting the “great people” he works with for his accomplishments.

McClung was recognized as the fourth Vinton Employee of the Year at the Employee Holiday Luncheon in December. Lydia Verdillo, Chief Tom Foster, and Anne Cantrell were awarded the honor in previous years.