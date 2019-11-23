The Hair Co. holds ribbon-cutting in Vinton

DEBBIE ADAMS

Samantha Witt Morgan opened The Hair Studio in May 2013, located next door to Frank’s Pizza on Washington Avenue in Vinton.

This year she rebranded her business as The Hair Co., purchased a new salon at 505 Hardy Road, and opened in April 2019. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce was held on November 12.

Morgan is a 2007 graduate of William Byrd High School and the Cosmetology program at Roanoke County’s Burton Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT). She worked in local salons for a time before striking out on her own. Her goal is to provide a happy, friendly, relaxed atmosphere for customers and a supportive environment for stylists.

She dreamed her hair salon would “be a place where families could come and experience a warm, reasonably-priced salon environment provided by top leading stylists.” She says the salon has surpassed her dreams and today “is the go-to salon in the Roanoke area.”

Morgan employees five other hairstylists—Ashley Hartson, Heather Lamb, Jennifer Chassereau, Megan Rowland, and Brittany Youngblood. Rowland and Hartson have been with her since she first opened in 2013.

Karleigh Overstreet is the front desk coordinator.

Beginning in December, Melissa Dillon will provide Master Esthetician skin care specialized services unique to the area. These will include facials, body wraps, microdermabrasion, chemical peels, microblading, and permanent make-up. Permanent make-up includes eye liner, lip liner, and microblading for eyebrows.

The Hair Co. is located next door to Famous Anthony’s. Their hours of operation are Monday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The salon is closed on Sundays.

Morgan says that Fridays and Saturdays typically are their busiest days. Walk-ins are welcome.

Services include shampoos, cuts, and styles for children, women, and men; fades and beard trimming for men; colors and perms, waxing, conditioning, updos and formal styling, and more. There is a 20 percent discount for law enforcement and active military personnel.

Morgan says she may be best known for her bridal party services (at the salon or at the customer’s preferred location) and expertise in hair extensions.

All of The Hair Co. stylists use products by L’anza and Pulp Riot. Both are known as healing, eco-friendly botanical products. Pulp Riot features bold, vivid hair colors which are currently very trendy.

Morgan is married to husband Bo, and has two daughters, nine-year-old Gracie, and Ellie, age one.

Morgan says she has always been interested in styling hair—starting with her dolls as a child. She loved it and discovered she had a talent for it.

She says she was very fortunate to be able to attend the BCAT Cosmetology program with Roanoke County Schools which allowed her to graduate from high school with her license. She encourages more students to take advantage of the program.

“We are excited to be here,” said Morgan, in complimenting her team. “We love what we do. Our team is passionate about our work.”

For more information visit The Hair Co. Facebook page or call 540-904-5201.