Trick or treaters celebrate Halloween in downtown Vinton– a few days late

Vinton held its annual Downtown Trick or Treat Halloween Celebration on the afternoon of November 4 after severe storms in the area postponed the event from the traditional October 31 date.

Organizers estimate that at least 2,500 children (plus the parents, grandparents, other family members, and caregivers who accompanied them) turned out for the 2019 event over the two and a half hours of the event.

Downtown Trick or Treating is sponsored by the Town of Vinton, the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce, and Vinton businesses and organizations– a generous tradition that spans decades and is quite an event to produce.

Many downtown businesses handed out treats on their doorsteps– with many of the owners and their employees in costume with their storefronts decorated. Corridor businesses and civic organizations also set up booths along the downtown streets to participate.

Winners in the annual Business/Organization Halloween Costume Contest for adults went to the Golden Girls– “Blanche” Chasity Barbour, “Sophia” Amanda Payne, “Dorothy” Dana Boyd, and “Rose” Kelly Turner from the Vinton War Memorial who made a spectacular effort to mimic the beloved TV friends show.

Second place went to Becky Miller from the Vinton History Museum, dressed as a scarecrow.

Third place went to Brittany Conner of the Dogwood Restaurant dressed as a peacock.

Honorable mention went to Karmen George of Giardino’s.

Chamber President Justin Davison said he was delighted with the turn-out. Crowds were just as large as usual and moving the event to November 4 enabled children from neighboring school districts who were out of school for the day to participate this year.

He thanked Vinton Public Works and the Vinton Police for their assistance in putting on the event safely, blocking off the streets in the downtown area and rerouting traffic for the afternoon.

Next up from the town and Chamber is the State of the Town address on December 4 at 8 a.m. and the Vinton Christmas Parade on December 5 at 7 p.m.