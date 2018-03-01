Kroger’s McGee joins board of Feeding America Southwest Virginia

Allison McGee of Vinton, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division, has been elected to the board of directors of Feeding America Southwest Virginia.

McGee joined Kroger in 2007 from Cox Communications and started an internal communication/training television service. She was promoted to Customer Communications Specialist in 2012 and to Corporate Affairs Manager in 2017. She serves as media spokesperson for the Mid-Atlantic Division.

McGee is a member of the board of directors of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, the executive leadership team of the American Heart Association in Roanoke and is active with Susan G. Komen and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

A native of Richmond, McGee is a graduate of Virginia Tech.

“Over the years, Allison has been a leader in Kroger’s outstanding partnership with the food bank,” said Pamela Irvine, CEO of Feeding America Southwest Virginia. “We’re delighted that she will represent Kroger and its commitment to Zero Hunger|Zero Waste on our board of directors.”

Kroger has a goal of eliminating hunger in the communities it serves by 2025 as part of the Zero Hunger|Zero Waste program.

Founded in 1981, Feeding America Southwest Virginia is a non-profit charitable organization with the mission of eliminating hunger in the region. More than $28 million worth of food and grocery related products are channeled through a network of 353 partner feeding programs in the 25-county 9-city region.